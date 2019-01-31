Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.84.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $375,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/accenture-plc-acn-shares-sold-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.