Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XLRN. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.39. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 5,788 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $248,536.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 706,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,366,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,824,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,461,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $1,504,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 56.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,900,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,425,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,034,000 after acquiring an additional 849,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,034,000 after acquiring an additional 849,608 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,663.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 189,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 184,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,793,000 after acquiring an additional 161,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.