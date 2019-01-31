$96.45 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $96.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $90.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $355.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.47 million, with estimates ranging from $374.54 million to $474.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,230. The company has a market cap of $802.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.