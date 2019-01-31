93,494 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,041 shares of company stock worth $11,672,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/93494-shares-in-u-s-bancorp-usb-acquired-by-graves-light-private-wealth-management-inc.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.