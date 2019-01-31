8,800 Shares in Investment Technology Group (ITG) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,054,000 after acquiring an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Investment Technology Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITG. ValuEngine raised Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Jones sold 5,060 shares of Investment Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $152,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francis J. Troise sold 65,611 shares of Investment Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,969,642.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,687.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,324 shares of company stock worth $2,171,251 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Investment Technology Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

