$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.67 million and the lowest is $3.52 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $3.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 million to $23.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, December 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 42.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,263,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,013 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 948,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,183. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

