49,199 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Acquired by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 508,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $168.50. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,894. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

