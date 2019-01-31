44,431 Shares in SendGrid Inc (SEND) Purchased by Kassirer Asset Management Corp

Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. SendGrid accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEND. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SendGrid by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SendGrid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. First Analysis cut SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SendGrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEND traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 14,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,575. SendGrid Inc has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -264.74 and a beta of 0.60.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SendGrid news, insider Carrie Palin sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $101,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $532,220.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,087 shares of company stock worth $10,837,806 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/44431-shares-in-sendgrid-inc-send-purchased-by-kassirer-asset-management-corp.html.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND).

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.