401 Shares in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -386.74 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

