3D Systems (DDD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 4,594,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 1,491,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,496 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 714.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

