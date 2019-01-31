$397.18 Million in Sales Expected for Timkensteel Corp (TMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to post sales of $397.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.40 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $341.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.56. 166,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,862. Timkensteel has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $528.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

