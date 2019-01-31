38,812 Shares in Coty Inc (COTY) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,872,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 819,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,836,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,939,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832,992 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,129,000 after purchasing an additional 514,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 5,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,176,484.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

COTY stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty Inc has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

