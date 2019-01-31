34,692 Shares in Equinix Inc (EQIX) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 158.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.13.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $383.01 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $458.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.13, for a total value of $1,061,447.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,031.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total value of $2,151,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,944 shares of company stock worth $5,720,241. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

