3,044 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,829.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $271,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,901.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,299. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of BFAM opened at $114.08 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

