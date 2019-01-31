3,034 Shares in Linde PLC (LIN) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Linde news, insider Christian Bruch bought 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.49 per share, for a total transaction of $108,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eduardo F. Menezes sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

