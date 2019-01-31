Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $568,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $107.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $121.47.

WARNING: “2,570 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/2570-shares-in-invesco-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-rpg-acquired-by-hayden-royal-llc.html.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.