2,511 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock worth $6,113,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NYSE YUM opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “2,511 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Purchased by First National Trust Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/2511-shares-in-yum-brands-inc-yum-purchased-by-first-national-trust-co.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.