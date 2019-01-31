$23.49 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce $23.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.38 million and the highest is $23.70 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $16.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $97.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.76 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.17 million, with estimates ranging from $101.71 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 163,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 68,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

