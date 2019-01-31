1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDIV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the third quarter worth $210,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDIV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

