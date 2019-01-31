1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

