$176.18 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $176.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.63 million and the highest is $177.00 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $166.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $719.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.78 million to $730.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $800.88 million, with estimates ranging from $771.16 million to $828.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

ROLL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. 110,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $111.61 and a 12-month high of $169.84.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,184,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

