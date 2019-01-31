17,448 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Purchased by Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,450,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,458,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,797,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,228,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,313,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,175,000 after buying an additional 333,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

PH stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,587. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $207.22. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

