16,210 Shares in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 848.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period.

NAC stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

