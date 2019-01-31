1,302 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,730.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 88,663 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 123.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 117.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Gabelli upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,313,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,275,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,584,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,024 shares of company stock worth $16,080,511. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $212.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -387.02, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.81. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “1,302 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/1302-shares-in-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-acquired-by-quantamental-technologies-llc.html.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.