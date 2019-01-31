10,380 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Acquired by Reliance Trust Co.

Reliance Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Ares Capital makes up 4.0% of Reliance Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $138,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,600 shares of company stock worth $810,730 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

