10,000 Shares in Vale SA (VALE) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 93.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,562,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 282,867 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 27.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 36.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,070,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 288,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.37. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

