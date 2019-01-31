$10.16 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce sales of $10.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $38.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.40 billion to $45.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.43. 634,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,581. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

