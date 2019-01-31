$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Magellan Health posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann cut Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,200,000 after acquiring an additional 685,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 238,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,467 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2,618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

MGLN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Health (MGLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.