$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.87. 1,864,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $201.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $475,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $982,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,260.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.