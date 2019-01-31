$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.40. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NHI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In other National Health Investors news, insider Kristin Sallee Gaines sold 10,708 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $860,494.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,070 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $164,772.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $1,119,529. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

