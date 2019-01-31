$1.24 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.40. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

OC traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,634. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

