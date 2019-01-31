$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11,588.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,414. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

