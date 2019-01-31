-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Armstrong Flooring posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

AFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 340,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,886. The stock has a market cap of $343.02 million, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

