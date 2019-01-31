-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,121. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 157,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.