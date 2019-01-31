-$0.04 EPS Expected for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Accuray posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.58% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 656,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,667. Accuray has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,183 shares of company stock worth $72,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Accuray by 110.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accuray by 37.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Accuray by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 754.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

