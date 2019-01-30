Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) and X Financial (XYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.74 $3.00 billion $1.99 15.74 X Financial $270.04 million 2.99 $51.42 million N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. X Financial does not pay a dividend. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A X Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats X Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

