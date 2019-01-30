Zoin (ZOI) Price Tops $0.0448 on Exchanges

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Zoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Zoin has a market capitalization of $831,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.70 or 0.03122532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.03364770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00913677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.01275899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00115679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.01429958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00302657 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Zoin Coin Profile

ZOI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. Zoin’s total supply is 18,544,491 coins. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoin’s official website is official-zoin.org . Zoin’s official Twitter account is @ZoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zoin

Zoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Coinroom and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

