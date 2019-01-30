Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,677,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 955,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,751,000 after acquiring an additional 898,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,351 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

