Zai Lab (ZLAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.98. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,810,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,144 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Zai Lab by 348.8% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,398,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,352 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zai Lab by 1,955.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $14,955,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

