Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Given $1.83 Average Price Target by Analysts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $1.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.
