Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) to “Buy”

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

MLNT stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Melinta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 76,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

