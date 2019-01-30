Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (TATYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

