Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Properties of America (RPAI) to Hold

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.42. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after buying an additional 1,687,591 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,176.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,560,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,868,000 after purchasing an additional 277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 198.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 30,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

