Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontier Communications (FTR) to Hold

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications aims to rake in more profits through customer retention, market share gain, new product introductions and improved sales and marketing initiatives. The company is expanding its Fiber-based broadband footprint to cater to the needs of growing customers. Frontier Communications is targeting a $500 million run rate EBITDA benefit by year-end 2020. Sustainable broadband subscriber growth supported by strong network expansion and improved pricing structure remains encouraging. However, in the past year, the company has underperformed the industry on average. Moreover, persistent decline in access lines, loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and dwindling subscriber statistics continue to hurt its growth prospects. Adjusted earnings have declined almost 200% from 2012 to 2017 as the company battles intense price wars, while high outstanding debt remains another perennial concern.”

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

FTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 75,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Frontier Communications has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. Frontier Communications’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 2,495.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications (FTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.