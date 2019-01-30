Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Genesee & Wyoming posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $93.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE GWR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 293,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,616. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $92.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

