Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $570.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.58 million and the highest is $578.40 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $487.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 330,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,420. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

