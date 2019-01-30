Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce sales of $11.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.89 billion and the highest is $11.14 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $38.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $38.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.84 billion to $41.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners set a $58.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 376,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,182. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in TJX Companies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

