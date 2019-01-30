Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tech Data Corp (TECD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to announce $10.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.67 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $11.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $37.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $37.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.21 billion to $38.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.85. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

TECD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. 16,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,611. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $246,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $54,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,157. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Tech Data by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tech Data by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tech Data by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,416,000 after acquiring an additional 159,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

