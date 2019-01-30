Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.81. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 281,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.75. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.10%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $47,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 5.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,441,000 after acquiring an additional 709,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 375,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $8,806,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunoco by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

