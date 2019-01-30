Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 85,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $60.97.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $445,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 600 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $1,675,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 51.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,779,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 203.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,051,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,043,000 after buying an additional 705,378 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 777,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after buying an additional 503,199 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

